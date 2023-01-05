Millions of Americans have student loans and President Biden has proposed forgiving up to $20,000 of debt per borrower. (Getty)

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Governor Wolf announced there will be a scholarship program through the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) Foundation.

On January 5, Wolf issued five million dollars in grant funds for a new scholarship program for those employees pursuing an education at a public state school.

In a release, Wolf said, “I am proud to launch this scholarship program to support our employees and their families in achieving their dreams for a higher education. An essential part of building effective government is supporting the employees who serve their fellow Pennsylvanians every single day. This program will continue that progress and help our employees and our commonwealth continue to grow and provide the first-class service that Pennsylvanians deserve from the state government.”

At the start of the 2023 Spring term Commonwealth employees and those dependents who are eligible can apply for the scholarship. The funds received may be used to cover tuition, room, and board.

“The scholarships enable more students of all ages to get an affordable degree or credential that propels them into good jobs, strengthens the workforce, creates economic security for their families, and provides a tremendous return on investment,” said Lynn Miller a PASSHE Foundation Board Chair.