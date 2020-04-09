Governor Wolf announces PA schools will remain closed for the remainder of the year

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Governor Tom Wolf announced Thursday that Pennsylvania schools will stay closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.

The governor made the decision after consulting with Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine and Secretary of Education Pedro A. Rivera.

Although school are closed, teaching may continue.

“We must continue our efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus during this national crisis,” Governor Wolf said. “This was not an easy decision but closing schools until the end of the academic year is in the best interest of our students, school employees and families.”

The decision applies to all public K-12 schools, brick and mortar and cyber charter schools, private and parochial schools, career and technical centers and intermediate units. All Department of Education early learning program classrooms, including those for Pre-K Counts, Head Start Supplemental Assistance Program (HSSAP) and Preschool Early Intervention, will also remain closed.