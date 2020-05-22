Governor Wolf announces PA counties moving to yellow and green phases

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) At a news briefing Friday, Governor Wolf announced the next group of counties to move into the ‘yellow phase’ of the state’s reopening plan and others moving from ‘yellow’ to ‘green.’

Counties entering the ‘yellow’ phase on Friday May 29th:

Dauphin, Franklin, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike and Schuylkill.

Counties moving from ‘yellow’ to ‘green’ on Friday May 29th include:

Bradford, Cameron, Clarion, Crawford, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Montour, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Venango, and Warren.

Counties that remain in the ‘red phase’ as of May 29th that are expected to move to ‘yellow’ on June 5th include:

Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lehigh, Northampton, Montgomery, and Philadelphia.

As previously announced, today, the yellow phase orders were amended to include 12 counties moving to the yellow phase at 12:01 a.m., May 22. These counties include:

Adams, Beaver, Carbon, Columbia, Cumberland, Juniata, Mifflin, Perry, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Wayne, and York.

Those 12 counties are joining 37 counties that previously moved into the yellow phase:

Allegheny, Armstrong, Bedford, Blair, Bradford, Butler, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Fayette, Forest, Fulton, Greene, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Somerset, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango, Warren, Washington, and Westmoreland.

Stay with Eyewitness News for more information throughout the day on this developing story.