Governor Wolf announces inclusion of LGBTQ Pennsylvanians in COVID-19 data collection

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) On Wednesday morning, Governor Wolf took another step toward fair treatment as he announced the inclusion of gender identity or expression and sexual orientation in COVID-19 data collection.

As the Department of Health implements extensive COVID-19 case history investigations, Wolf’s plan involves a system modification to the platform they’re using that will allow it to collect sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) data. This modification will allow states and organizations who use it moving forward to also gather this data.

Wolf’s administration has established commitment to non-discriminatory practices by making sure everyone has access to diagnostic testing.

Back in April, he announced a Health Disparity Task Force to address the unique needs of Pennsylvania’s vulnerable populations which includes the LGBTQ community.

Any Pennsylvanian that has felt discriminated against in any way can send a complaint to the Pennsylvania Human Relations Committee.