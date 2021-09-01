Governor signs weather emergency proclamation ahead of significant rainfall

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf signed a proclamation of disaster emergency ahead of significant rainfall expected from the remnants of Ida.

The Eyewitness Weather team is forecasting the rainfall to pick up in intensity later Wednesday morning and become heavy Wednesday afternoon into the evening. As for rainfall totals, a general 2 to 5 inches is likely, with higher amounts possible.

The governor recently sent a letter urging FEMA to lower the federal damage assessment thresholds for these events to qualify for federal aid.