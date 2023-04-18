EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday that his administration will be taking action to address the growing issue of a veterinary drug named Xylazine, more commonly known as “Tranq.”

Xylazine or Tranq is a powerful sedative approved for use by veterinarians on large animals but one frequently found in the Commonwealth’s illegal drug supply leading to a growing number of overdose deaths in Pennsylvania.

Xylazine is a powerful animal sedative that should never be ingested by humans and is compounding our fight against the opioid crisis and today, my administration is taking action to keep it out of our communities and protect Pennsylvanians. The steps we are taking today will help ensure this dangerous drug can’t be diverted from legitimate sources to the drug dealers harming our communities while preserving its important use on animals. Xylazine has a real purpose for veterinarians but is being abused by drug dealers and harming those suffering from substance use disorder. My administration is committed to helping Pennsylvanians get the treatment they need, and we will work with our partners in law enforcement to get these drugs out of our communities and bring the drug dealers poisoning our communities to justice.” Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro

Acting Secretary of Heath, Dr. Debra Bogen submitted a notice of intent to temporarily add Xylazine to the list of Schedule III drugs under Pennsylvania’s Controlled Substance Act. The notice is to be published Saturday, April 22, in the “Pennsylvania Bulletin” and the Attorney General will also receive a copy to which he has 30 days to make a comment.

Governor Shapiro said xylazine is a growing issue across the state as there has been an increase of over 600 percent in the last five years. In 2017, xylazine caused 90 overdose deaths across 30 counties, but in 2021, the drug, referred to as tranq, contributed to 575 overdose fatalities.

In 2021, the City of Philadelphia reported that 90% of street opioid samples contained xylazine.

Those knowingly or unknowingly exposed to the drug usually use it in combination with other drugs, particularly fentanyl as the medication is used to lengthen the opioid’s euphoric effects.

“Across the country and here in Pennsylvania we are seeing an alarming increase in the number of overdose deaths in which xylazine was a contributing factor. Our focus remains on harm reduction strategies and helping people get treatment for substance use disorder. At the same time, we need to take action to protect people from xylazine that is increasingly found in the drug supply,” added Dr. Bogen.

In 2022, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned that xylazine is not safe for use in humans and may result in skin ulcers, decaying skin, and bacterial infections which could lead to amputation.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction call 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or go online to the Addiction Treatment Locator, Assessment, and Standards Platform (ATLAS) to find the addiction treatment service best suited for your needs.