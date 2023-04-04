WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Students at Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center had the opportunity to hear from the Governor Tuesday. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro was there to stress the importance of technical training and trade skills careers in the commonwealth.

Tuesday morning, as students participated in Career Day, they also had a visit from Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro.

He wanted to make sure the students understood they are important and that the careers they will choose are just as important.

“We need to eliminate the stigma with those who chose a career in the trades over choosing to go to college. Both are equally valuable and both will be equally valued in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania as long as I am Governor,” stated Shapiro.

Shapiro talked about his plan to reinvest over two hundred million dollars a year in VO tech and CTE across the commonwealth to create more opportunities.

“There are so many more young people right now here in Wilkes-barre and across the commonwealth who want the opportunity to chart their course in that direction and it’s on us right now to make those critical investments,” Shapiro said.

Dr. Tony Guariglia, director of Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center, appreciates the governor stopping by.

“I think the Governor being in here today shows them that we do believe in our students and their job skills and how that can represent us locally to help meet the needs of business and industry,” explained Dr. Guariglia.

Eyewitness News spoke with senior student William Kucharski who is studying to be an electrician. He offered some advice for younger students looking for a career in the trades.

“Stay on the path. Don’t deviate from that. Just work hard and try to stay true to it,” said Kucharski.

Kucharski, along with other students said he is glad to see the governor cares.