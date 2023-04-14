EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Shapiro Administration wishes to remind Pennsylvania college students to submit their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by May 1.

Submitting the completed FAFSA form opens up a world of possibilities for many students across the Commonwealth. It`s the first step toward receiving both federal and state student aid. When the FAFSA is not filled out students are potentially losing out on money that could help them find their education. Filling out the FAFSA can help make college an affordable reality for many students by reducing or eliminating the need to borrow money, helping students feel more financially prepared and ready to take on their futures.” Dr. Khalid N. Mumin, Acting Secretary of Education.

All first-time applicants enrolled in a community college; business, trade, or technical school; hospital school of nursing; designated Pennsylvania open-admission institution; or a nontransferable two-year program, do have an extended deadline the first year they file, which is August 1.

Over 140 school districts across the Commonwealth have 50 percent or higher student FAFSA completion. School districts that have 70 percent or higher student FAFSA completion include:

Garnet Valley School District, 70%

Jenkintown School District, 70%

Lower Moreland Township School District, 70%

Marple Newtown School District, 70%

Old Forge School District, 70%

Pine-Richland School District, 70%

Riverview School District, 70%

Springfield School District, 70%

Wallingford-Swarthmore School District 75%

FAFSA is an important tool for students looking for education opportunities after high school. Whether they`re stepping onto campus for the first time or returning in the fall, current and prospective undergraduate and graduate students should submit FAFSA forms to the U.S. Department of Education to determine eligibility for federal student aid.

By filling out FAFSA, students can receive federal grants, work-study, and loans for each year of postsecondary education. Many states and colleges award aid to postsecondary students based on federal aid eligibility, and states and many colleges will award their own aid based on that data.

For more information about Pennsylvania education policies and programs, visit the Department of Education’s website.