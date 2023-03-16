SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Josh Shapiro visited the Lackawanna College Police Academy Thursday, March 16.

Governor Shapiro outlined his efforts to increase the numbers of law enforcement in the Commonwealth and to help police departments retain officers.

The Governor has proposed a $2,500 dollar tax credit for police officers.

Tonight reporter Andy Mehalshick has more from the Governor and reactions from cadets and local police officers on later editions of Eyewitness News.