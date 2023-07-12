PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Josh Shapiro along with Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority Executive Director Brandon Carson joins local leaders in Luzerne County to highlight the Shapiro Administration’s plans to expand broadband access across the Commonwealth.

The plan is to expand broadband access by using federal funds allocated by the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program.

Last month, Governor Shapiro announced Pennsylvania will receive more than $1.16 billion in new federal funding to expand broadband access across the Commonwealth – ensuring every Pennsylvanian has access to affordable, high-speed internet to ensure they can go to school, start and grow businesses, and access telemedicine no matter where they live.

