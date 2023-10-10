EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — To honor those who lost their lives during the Hamas attack on Israel, Governor Shapiro has ordered all Pennsylvania and U.S. flags to fly at half-staff in memory of the fallen.

Governor Josh Shapiro ordered Tuesday the United States and Pennsylvania flags on all Commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds to immediately fly at half-staff from Tuesday, October 10, in recognition of the lives lost in Israel after the acts of war by the terrorist organization Hamas.

“I condemn the horrific acts of war in Israel by Hamas and their enablers. These attacks on innocent Israeli civilians are abhorrent and warrant world condemnation and outrage. Our family has shared many special moments in Israel and our hearts break for those living this horror now. We stand in solidarity against terror and are praying for all people in Israel” Pennsylvania Governor, Josh Shapiro

According to Governor Shapiro, the flags will fly at half-staff from Tuesday, October 10 through Friday, October 13.