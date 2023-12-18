HERSHEY, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and several others broke ground on Monday for a brand-new Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Academy in Hersey.

Governor Josh Shapiro, Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis, Department of General Services (DGS) Secretary Reggie McNeil, and Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris broke ground on a new PSP Academy in Hersey, Dauphin County, while unveiling design plans for the new world-class law enforcement training facility.

The Shapiro Administration says it is committed to making sure every Pennsylvanian can feel safe in their community.

The administration says they are focused on creating safer communities starting with making sure police departments and the PSP are well-staffed, well-funded, well-trained, and well-equipped.

Officials say the modernization project will replace the original academy with state-of-the-art facilities, which is the biggest update to the academy since it opened in 1960.

Several new buildings totaling 366,000 square feet are proposed for the 146-academy site in Hershey, including a five-story Marquee Building with modern classrooms and administrative offices, 300 individual cadet dormitories, a 500-seat auditorium, and a spacious cafeteria.

For more information about the state-of-the-art academy visit the Official Pennsylvania Government website.