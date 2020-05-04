Governor, Secretary of State hold briefing on primary election, mail-in voting

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Monday afternoon during a press briefing, Governor Tom Wolf reminded Pennsylvanians that it is unlikely that the commonwealth will be rid of COVID-19 by the primary election on June 2nd.

He urged residents to sign up for mail-in ballots in order to vote from home.

Although mail-in voting is being encouraged, Wolf said polling places will still be open for voters to cast their ballots, but they should find out ahead of time if the locations have changed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Wolf, along with Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, stressed that the safety of voters and poll workers is paramount. The administration has been in communication with counties making sure social distancing, wearing of masks and sanitization protocols will all be in place on June 2nd.

For more information on mail-in voting, or the primary election Click Here or call 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772).