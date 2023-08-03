EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Josh Shapiro is expected to sign the 2023-2024 state budget Thursday.

More than a month after it was caught up in a political fight over several parts of the budget. The Senate convened this afternoon to complete the general appropriations bill which is the main piece of the budget puzzle.

The House and Senate already approved the budget but it still needs the signature from the Lt. Governor before it heads to the Governor.

