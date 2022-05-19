HARRISBURG, PA.– According to the Associated Press, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania granted a preliminary injunction on Wednesday, May 19, to stop Governor Tom Wolf’s plan to toll nine major bridges across the state until there is further court action.

According to a media release sent out by Senator John R. Gordner (R-27), the Public Private Partnership Board’s (P3) toll plan would cost the average commuter an additional $1,000 per year and according to official court documents, the plan moved through the process without legislative approval.

The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania sided with Cumberland County and several municipalities protesting the tolls and declared the plan unconstitutional.

“I was very pleased to learn of the Court’s ruling in this case,” said Senator Gordner. “The tolling of these bridges would have a significant impact on drivers all across the state. Due to rising prices and inflation, this is not the time to make it more difficult and costly for Pennsylvanians to get to work and travel.”

The Commonwealth Court said P3 did not identify the bridges to be tolled or consult with affected parties prior to the approval of the plan.

This order halts PennDOT’s tolling of the following bridges: