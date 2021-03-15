Gov. Wolf updates mitigation efforts to allow larger gatherings, more options for businesses

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf listening to speakers. As the number of positive COVID-19 cases rise in Pennsylvania and as we enter flu season, protecting the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and ensuring that all Pennsylvanians have access to health coverage are more important than ever, Governor Tom Wolf said today in Chester County. The governor was joined by local elected officials and representatives from local health care organizations. Landenberg, PA – October 15, 2020

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Governor Tom Wolf announced Monday that effective April 4th, some mitigation efforts will be changed as cases decline and vaccinations increase.

Mitigation efforts such as mask-wearing, and social distancing, including 6 feet between diners, also still apply after April 4th.

Restaurants may resume bar service.

Alcohol service will be allowed without the purchase of food.

The curfew for removing alcoholic drinks from tables will be lifted.

Indoor dining capacity raised to 75 percent for restaurants currently self-certified and those that undergo the self-certification process, which involves agreeing to strictly comply to all public health safety guidelines and orders, including the cleaning and mitigation protocols and other operational requirements contained in the Governor and Secretary of Health ’s mitigation and enforcement orders.

and ’s mitigation and enforcement orders. Restaurants that do not self-certify may raise capacity to 50 percent.

Outdoor dining, curbside pick-up and takeout are still encouraged.

Capacity for other businesses also will be increased effective April 4, including personal services facilities, gyms and entertainment facilities (casinos, theaters, malls) to 75 percent occupancy.

Revised maximum occupancy limits for indoor events now allow for 25% of maximum occupancy, regardless of venue size, and maximum occupancy limits for outdoor events to allow for 50% of maximum occupancy, regardless of venue size. Maximum occupancy is permitted only if attendees and workers are able to comply with the 6-foot physical distancing requirement.

“Pennsylvanians have stepped up and done their part of help curb the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Wolf said. “Our case counts continue to go down, hospitalizations are declining, and the percent positivity rate gets lower every week – all very positive signs. The number of people getting vaccinated increases daily and we are seeing light at the end of the tunnel. It’s time to allow our restaurants, bars and other service businesses to get back to more normal operations.”