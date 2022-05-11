WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf is joined by Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski and educators in Wilkes-Barre to urge the General Assembly to make education more equitable by increasing funding.
The stream can be watched above.
