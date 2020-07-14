Gov. Wolf signs police reform laws

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Governor Wolf signed police reform laws on July 14th.

The bi-partisan legislation will require — among other things — that all police officers applying for a new job to turn over all employment information from previous departments.

The legislation also mandates new training for police officers in the use of force, community and cultural awareness and implicit bias. 

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have details on the reform laws and reaction to it on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.

