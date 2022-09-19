EYEWITNESS NEWS — On Monday morning, Governor Tom Wolf announced that he will be sending two members of Pennsylvania Task Force 1 (PATF-1) Urban Search & Rescue to Puerto Rico to provide aid from Hurricane Fiona.

The two task force members will work with a Federal Incident Support Team. They are prepared to remain in Puerto Rico for up to two weeks.

PATF-1 is part of the National Urban Search and Rescue Response Team, a federal resource that can quickly be mobilized to help with any major incident throughout the country.

“Parts of Puerto Rico could get more than a foot of rain with this storm, and many people there are still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Maria nearly five years ago. We will work with our federal partners to closely monitor conditions on the island and provide whatever support we can to the people there,” said Gov. Wolf.

Wolf said that the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency is reaching out to the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, an agreement that allows all US to share resources during a disaster.

Hurricane Fiona made landfall on Puerto Rico this weekend, leaving crippling damage and more than a million people in the dark.

There are concerns for flash flooding, mudslides, and landslides as the hurricane continue to batter the island.

Many here in the states are worried for their family members back home.

“They’re going to struggle. They’re going to struggle a lot like things are not going to be the same in a while for them,” predicted Cristina Carrion, who runs a Puerto Rican grocery store.

Puerto Rico’s governor is calling the damage from Fiona “catastrophic”.

FEMA has deployed more than 300 staffers to help in the aftermath, and President Biden has approved an emergency declaration to unlock federal assistance

As for the future, national weather service Binghamton meteorologist David Nicosia says, it’s not over just yet.

“They’re expecting an additional 3-6 inches of rain before the rain finally tapers off. They’ve already seen anywhere from 10-12 inches of rain on the island of rain. If you add 3-6 inches, some areas could see 30 inches of rain,” said Nicosia.

Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico just shy of the fifth anniversary of Hurricane Maria, a category 4 storm that was blamed for nearly 3,000 deaths.