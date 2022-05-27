HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced on Friday that organizations can apply for funding to deliver grants to military veterans for farm and related business start-ups and expansion.

The Agriculture Business Development Center will fund up to three $100,000 grants to organizations so they can offer grants to individual military veterans for agricultural business needs. The grants for each veteran can go up to $10,000.

According to a recent U.S. Department of Agriculture Census, Pennsylvania is home to over 7,000 veterans who identify as agricultural producers; these grants aim to support their success in their industry.

The “Pennsylvania Farm Bill” put in place by Tom Wolf increased support for the Homegrown By Heroes program which helps veterans market their locally grown products to consumers.

Applicants who have questions may contact Joshua Scheinberg, at (717) 919-0377 or jscheinber@pa.gov.

Organizations can apply to be part of this program by June 17, 2022, through DCED’s Single Application.