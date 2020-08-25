Gov. Wolf outlines plan to increase government accountability, protect workers, families and small businesses

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Governor Tom Wolf outlined his plans for worker and family support, COVID-19 recovery and government reform in a news conference on Tuesday.

Governor Wolf called on the legislature to take action on a series of of proposals.

Relief and protection for workers and families

Hazard pay for frontline workers: $225 million would be provided to increase hazard pay for Pennsylvania workers. It would use the overall structure of the current PA Hazard Pay Grant Program administered through the Department of Community and Economic Development. This funding would cover a $3.00/hour increase for 208,000 frontline workers across the state.

Providing PPE to frontline workers: The governor is proposing $10 million for a PPE Reimbursement Program for employers to cover the cost of masks, face shields, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizers and other PPE in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.

Expanding access to child care: The governor is proposing an investment in child care that includes $250 million for families with school-aged children in need of child care because of hybrid or remote in-person school days. The governor is also proposing $27 million to expand child care options in areas where few providers exist.

Paid parental leave for all Pennsylvanians: The governor announced a new paid parental leave proposal, which will offer six weeks of paid leave to employees who have been employed for a year or more.

Providing recovery for small businesses

Grants and loans for businesses: The governor is proposing $225 million in forgivable loans and grants to small businesses in Pennsylvania through the COVID-19 Relief Statewide Small Business Assistance Program. The governor is also proposing $100 million in forgivable loans and grants for the hospitality, leisure and service industries which include restaurants and bars, salons and barber shops.

Recreational marijuana legalization to fund ongoing business grants and restorative justice: The governor asking the legislature to legalize recreational marijuana with the proceeds going to existing small business grant funding. Along with the call to the General Assembly to pass legislation legalizing the sale and use of recreational marijuana. Wolf proposes that a portion of the revenue made, be used to further justice programs that give priority to repairing the harm done to crime victims and communities as a result of marijuana criminalization.

Reforming government and protecting elections