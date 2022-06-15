HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) announced the launch of two new online resources: a new webpage that focuses on the growing financial exploitation of older adults, and an online elder abuse awareness training module.

The new resources are being publicly launched on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, which is on June 15.

“The Wolf Administration is committed to empowering individuals to take action to end elder abuse on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day and every day,” said Pennsylvania Secretary of Aging Robert Torres. “We’re marking this important day by launching new online resources to help educate anyone who interacts with older adults to recognize the signs of elder abuse and take action. Our department, together with many of our partners, have been steadily working on multi-disciplinary approaches to this issue and look forward to releasing more tools that empower Pennsylvanians to protect the older adults in their lives.”

The webpage about financial exploitation can be found at www.aging.pa.gov/FE and features information for caregivers, older adults, and other aging professionals on red flags and preventative measures for banking, finance, legal services, and more.

“Because financial exploitation takes many forms and touches multiple sectors, our task force needed to represent a broad array of concerns,” said Jennifer Ebersole, director of state government affairs at the Alzheimer’s Association, task force member and co-chair of the task force education workgroup. “By bringing together such a diverse, committed group, we are working to close the gaps between these different systems where financial exploitation flourishes, so we can put older adults at the center of our collective efforts.”

The elder abuse awareness training module was designed to educate Commonwealth employees and aging and human services workers about the four most common types of abuse and how to recognize them. The training is available, here.

Anyone who suspects elder abuse should call the statewide reporting hotline at 1-800-490-8505. The hotline operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.