Gov. Wolf: Last call for alcohol sales in bars, restaurants extended

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — As bars and restaurants prepare to move to a 50% capacity rate on Sept. 21, the last call for alcohol sales has moved from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Governor Tom Wolf amended his order, stating that all sale or dispensing of alcoholic beverages for on-site consumption must cease at 11 p.m. as of Sept. 21.

According to the amendment, no patron may possess alcoholic beverages within the establishment after midnight. This applies to both restaurants that do not self-certify to move to 50% capacity and those that choose to stay at 25%.

At this time, there are no changes to requirements for temporary sales of cocktails-to-go and takeout sales from restaurants, bars or hotels that possess a liquor license.

“As we continue to take critical steps to continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, we also recognize that this pandemic has taken a significant toll on the food services industry, so we must balance public health and economic recovery,” Gov. Wolf said. “These orders give restaurants the ability to increase indoor occupancy safely while giving customers confidence when deciding to patronize a restaurant.”