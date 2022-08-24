HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTRY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf announced “ghost gun” regulations are now in effect across the state.

Governor Wolf has announced that the new federal rule goes into effect that is designed to crack down on “ghost guns” and keep firearms out of the hands of criminals.

Federally licensed dealers in Pennsylvania that sell or distribute partially completed frames or receivers, PCFRs, are now required to perform a background check before selling or transferring the parts. Background checks will be completed by the Pennsylvania State Police.

“Gun deaths are at an all-time high across the nation and right here in Pennsylvania,” Gov. Wolf said in part. “This is long overdue, and we’re ready to implement this rule in Pennsylvania immediately.”

Officials say Philadelphia began tracking the seizure and recovery of “ghost guns in 2019. In Philadelphia alone, they recovered 95 guns in 2019, 250 in 2020, and 571 in 2021.

PSP followed suit by tracking the seizure and recovery of “ghost guns” in 2021.

As of August 24, 2022, 334 “ghost guns” have been seized by PSP and Philadelphia.

“My office has been sounding the alarm on ghost guns and how they’re becoming the weapon of choice for criminals for years,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro in part. “All this helps make Pennsylvania communities safer.”

For a complete summary of the new regulations, visit atf.gov.