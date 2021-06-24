Gov. Wolf chief of staff steps down, causes staff changes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf announced that Chief of Staff, Mike Brunelle will step down from his position to take a job with the private sector.

“Mike negotiated major pieces of legislation including Act 77​, which greatly expanded access to voting for Pennsylvanians. He worked across the aisle to negotiate budgets in the most difficult situations, facing multi-billion-dollar budget deficits,” Wolf said, in a press release.

Brunelle served as the chief of staff since 2017. “I am proud of Mike’s work and his contribution to my administration, and I look forward to seeing the work he will do throughout his career,” Wolf said.

Deputy Chief of Staff to the governor, Elena Cross will assume the role of Chief of Staff, June 26. Cross resides in Cumberland County and graduated from Penn State before joining Wolf’s transition committee and becoming the deputy chief.