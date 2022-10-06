OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Thursday, Governor Tom Wolf celebrated the creation of 194,000 jobs for Pennsylvanians through his Governor’s Action Team (GAT) while on a tour at CANPACK in Olyphant.

The GAT says they have completed 430 projects since 2015, garnering a total of $17.8 billion in private investments to support Pennsylvania communities.

The GAT helped to create the Olyphant CANPACK facility in 2020, converting a 102-acre brownfield site into an aluminum can manufacturing facility, creating more than 500 job opportunities.

“It’s quite an honor to see the manufacturing powerhouse that CANPACK has brought to the Greater Scranton Area. Five hundred jobs for this community is a really big deal, and it’s just one example out of 430 projects that we’ve made possible across Pennsylvania over the past eight years,” said Gov. Wolf.

67% of the jobs created by GAT are in manufacturing, like the jobs at CANPACK.

