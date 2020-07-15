Gov. Wolf announces new guidelines for businesses after surge in COVID-19 cases

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — In a news conference Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced he will be signing an executive order to implement new guidelines for businesses in the state to assist with coronavirus mitigation efforts.

Wolf announced restaurants are to limit their capacity to 25 percent, bars are to only serve alcohol on-premises with the consumption of a meal and bar service is prohibited.

Bars that do not serve food are to close, Wolf said. Nightclubs are prohibited from conducting operations.

Indoor gatherings are limited to 25 people and outdoor gatherings will still be limited to 250 people or less.

Tele-work should be implemented when it can be.

Gyms and fitness centers are allowed to remain open but should continue to implement safety protocols.

The executive order will go into effect on Thursday, July 16th at 12:01 a.m.

Wolf cited an “unsettling climb in cases” especially in the last week in Pennsylvania for the signing of this executive order.