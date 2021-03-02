Gov. Wolf announces millions in relief for hospitality industry

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Members of the hospitality industry will soon be able to apply for millions in relief funds. Governor Tom Wolf announced Tuesday.

This is through the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP), a new grant program to support local businesses in the hospitality industry affected by COVID-19.

The governor initiated a transfer of $145 million to be appropriated by the state legislature into grants for hospitality businesses in December. The legislature approved it and was enacted in February.

Funding was provided in the form of block grants to each county based on population. Grants will be awarded in $5,000 increments with a $50,000 maximum.