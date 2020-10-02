Gov. Wolf announces health care reform plan to enhance affordability and access

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Governor Tom Wolf announced a health care reform plan on Friday that focuses on affordability and access.
In a news conference in Harrisburg, Wolf unveiled his reform plan that stems from rising health care costs and health care inequities. The plan will promote availability for all health care needs, including behavioral health.
“True reform means focusing on every aspect of a person that contributes to their health. Even before the pandemic, there were warning signs that Pennsylvania’s health care system wasn’t working for everyone. Many Pennsylvanians found it hard to pay their medical bills due to rising health care costs, including families who have health care coverage and often have to pay higher premiums and more out-of-pocket costs every year,” Governor Tom Wolf said in a release.
According to the governor’s office, more than 1.5 million Pennsylvanians are expected to become uninsured.
There are three main components to the governor’s reform plan which include:
- Interagency Health Reform Council (IHRC) — which will be established with an executive order the governor signed at the press conference today. The council will be composed of agencies involved in health and the governor’s office. The goal will be to develop recommendations by December 30 to find efficiencies in the health care system.
- Regional Accountable Health Councils (RAHCs) — The Department of Human Services will add requirements to form five RAHCs across the state into the managed care agreements. RAHCs will be required to develop regional transformation plans to reduce disparities and address social determinants of health.
- Health Value Commission — The governor will work with the legislature to establish the Health Value Commission, which will work to keep all payors and providers accountable for health care cost growth. The newly created commission would be led by up to 15 commissioners appointed by the governor and the General Assembly who have an expertise in the health care marketplace, including five state agency heads.