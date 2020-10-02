Gov. Wolf announces health care reform plan to enhance affordability and access

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Governor Tom Wolf announced a health care reform plan on Friday that focuses on affordability and access.

In a news conference in Harrisburg, Wolf unveiled his reform plan that stems from rising health care costs and health care inequities. The plan will promote availability for all health care needs, including behavioral health.

“True reform means focusing on every aspect of a person that contributes to their health. Even before the pandemic, there were warning signs that Pennsylvania’s health care system wasn’t working for everyone. Many Pennsylvanians found it hard to pay their medical bills due to rising health care costs, including families who have health care coverage and often have to pay higher premiums and more out-of-pocket costs every year,” Governor Tom Wolf said in a release.

According to the governor’s office, more than 1.5 million Pennsylvanians are expected to become uninsured.

There are three main components to the governor’s reform plan which include: