HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced that more than $5.23 million in funding will be awarded to 120 religious and other nonprofit organizations which serve diverse communities to improve the facilities’ security and protect them from hate crimes.

“This is an investment in the safety and security of the diverse communities that are the tapestry of Pennsylvania,” Gov. Wolf said. “It’s unfortunate that hate continues to surface here, hurting Pennsylvanians and tearing apart our communities. I will continue to stand with and support these communities in any way I can.”

The funding comes from the Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program. The program was established to provide grants to non-profits that serve individuals, groups, or institutions that are included in a bias motivation category for single-bias hate crime incidents, according to the FBI’s Hate Crime Statistics publication.

The awardees were able to apply for grant awards from $5,000 to $150,000 for security enhancements designed to protect the safety and security of their membership. Funding can be used for safety, as well as security planning for their organizations.

In January, Gov. Wolf announced an additional $4.5 million being allocated to the program from Pennsylvania’s American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

For more information about the fund program, and the application process, click here.