Gov. Wolf announces financial aid for July flooding

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Wolf announced on Thursday that financial aid will be made available for several counties after severe storms caused devastating flooding and damage on July 12, a press release details.

They say residents and businesses in Bradford, Lycoming, Northampton counties are able to apply for aid after the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) approved the governor’s request.

The release listed the following available financial aid:

Low-interest loans up to $200,000 available to homeowners and renters to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate

SBA regulations also permit loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged personal property, including vehicles

Businesses and nonprofits can borrow up to $2 million to restore damaged or destroyed buildings, inventory, equipment and other physical losses

“Economic Injury Disaster Loans are also available and may also be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact, whether or not the business sustained physical damage from the storm.” Governor’s Office of Communications

Businesses and individuals interested in an application or additional information may call the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hearing impaired), or by emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.

