Gov. Wolf and Lt. Gov. Fetterman continue to call for legalization of cannabis

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Governor Tom Wolf and Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman again Wednesday called on the legislature to take up legalization of adult-use cannabis.

Governor Wolf spoke about the benefits the legalization would have on the state’s economy, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Wolf and Fetterman both emphasized that while it would take time for the state to build a system that brings in revenue, there are actions the legislature can take now to ensure that the state and its residents can benefit from that revenue as soon as possible.

Lt. Gov. Fetterman said in the news conference that the state’s auditor general estimated a $300 million dollar revenue each year, if cannabis was legalized.

Wolf and Fetterman also urged for this legalization to help Pennsylvanians who are adversely impacted by the criminal justice system.

Fetterman has stood for the decriminalization of small amounts of cannabis for years. The lieutenant governor says decriminalization can save money and change help change the lives of people previously convicted.

“In 2019, nearly 22,000 people in PA were arrested for having a small amount of marijuana,” Lt. Gov. Fetterman said. “We can better devote the time and resources we spend prosecuting these Pennsylvanians for doing something that most of us think shouldn’t even be illegal.”

Wolf and Fetterman urged the legislature to go forward with the legalization, as New Jersey is on the heels of doing so, and they feel revenue will be lost if a bordering state legalizes and Pennsylvania does not.