Gov. Wolf and Lt. Gov. Fetterman call for legalization of adult-use cannabis

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Governor Tom Wolf and Lt. Governor John Fetterman called on the legislature to take up the legalization of adult-use cannabis in a news conference on Thursday.

The administration highlighted how this legalization would help the state’s economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Now more than ever, we see a desperate need for the economic boost cannabis legalization can provide,” Gov. Wolf said.

Legalization will also create outlets for restorative justice programs in the state. Wolf called on the legislature to take immediate action to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana. This would change the charge from a misdemeanor of the third degree, to a summary offense.

Wolf and Fetterman first called on the legislature to consider this legalization back in September 2019, after the Fetterman completed a statewide poll that gathered public opinion on legalizing adult-use cannabis.

The poll found that the majority of Pennsylvanians favored legalization. Three major points were outlined in Fetterman’s report: a referendum on legalization, decriminalization and expungement of small possession convictions.

“It has been nearly a year since Governor Wolf and I urged the legislature to act on immediate decriminalization and start the discussion about legalization,” Lt. Governor Fetterman said. “Now more than ever, we must stop prosecuting people for doing something that most Pennsylvanians don’t even think should be illegal.”