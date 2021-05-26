Gov. Wolf: 70% of state’s 18 and older population receives first COVID-19 vaccine dose

PHILADELPHIA, PA – NOVEMBER 19: Governor of Pennsylvania Tom Wolf speaks on stage during Pennsylvania Conference For Women at Pennsylvania Convention Center on November 19, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images for Pennsylvania Conference for Women)

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced that 70% of Pennsylvania’s population ages 18 and older have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, saying that the commonwealth has hit a “significant milestone in our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Pennsylvania is the 10th state in the nation to reach the goal.

According to a news release from the Governor’s Office, 52.7% of the 18 and older population are now fully vaccinated. The commonwealth is set to lift the mask mandate when 70% of the 18 and older population is fully vaccinated.