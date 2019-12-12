Gov. Tom Wolf speaks on the Tioga County shooting

(WETM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf offered comment Wednesday afternoon after a Pennsylvania State Trooper was shot while conducting a welfare check in Tioga County on Tuesday.

“Such a sad thing, they were trying to do such a good deed this time of year. To be treated that way, so that’s unfortunate.”

The trooper remains in stable condition, according to state police, and a second trooper who suffered a leg injury was treated and released.

Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team shot and killed the suspect on Barney Hill Road around 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday after a 14-hour standoff.

A woman who says she called police told our sister station WBRE in Scranton that the suspect he was a shut-in with a history of mental illness. She also warned that he is wary of the government and is in possession of an extensive arsenal of weapons.

The woman who says she called for the welfare check owns a local pizza place in town and says she was worried for his safety when he didn’t call for usual grocery deliveries over the past three weeks.

WETM and WBRE are choosing not to identify that man due to the seriousness of the accusations until officials confirm his identity.

The identities of the troopers have not been released at this time.