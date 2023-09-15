Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Governor Shapiro was in Erie on Friday to kick off the start of a multi-year project along the Bayfront in downtown Erie.

Governor Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Mike Carroll joined regional PennDOT, business, labor, and elected leaders in Erie on Friday, Sept. 15 to announce the start of the $111.7 million Bayfront Parkway Central Corridor Improvement Construction Project.

Preliminary construction work on the project is beginning now, in fall 2023, with the major work taking place in 2024, according to PennDOT.

The Bayfront Pkwy project will bring dual-lane roundabouts to State Street at Sassafras Street Extension and Holland Street, a multi-use trail connecting downtown and the waterfront, and an overhead pedestrian bridge on Holland Street.

Bayfront Parkway Improvement Project rendering

The project is expected to take three years to complete and will be done in phases to keep traffic flowing to nearby businesses.

Pedestrian Walk along Bayfront Parkway rendering

The Bayfront Parkway Central Corridor Improvement Construction Project will include:

Dual-lane roundabouts at Sassafras Street Extension and Holland Street.

Grade separate intersection at State Street, including a traditional signalized at-grade intersection and a path for through traffic on the Bayfront to travel below the intersection.

Sidewalk and crosswalk upgrades throughout the length of the project;

Multi-use trail connecting the existing trail network, downtown, and the waterfront.

Overhead pedestrian bridge Holland Street.

PennDOT noted the goal of Bayfront Pkwy project is to improve traffic flow and make the waterfront more accessible from downtown Erie.

In Erie, Governor Shapiro and Secretary Carroll Celebrate Start of Bayfront Parkway Improvement Project with Business, Labor, and Local Leaders:

“The Bayfront Parkway is a major corridor for tourists and Erie locals alike – it is the gateway to both this beautiful bayfront and Erie’s downtown, which is currently undergoing an incredible economic revitalization. That’s why the Commonwealth is investing more than $37 million to revitalize the Bayfront Parkway,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “As I stand here today, I see one thing very clearly: the future is bright for Erie. You have a rich cultural heritage, a beautiful Bayfront, a growing economy, and a downtown corridor that’s being revitalized, and you have in me a Governor who is going to invest, support, and stand up for this region.”

Other projects and long-term plans to increase connectivity and safety along the Bayfront: