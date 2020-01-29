Gouldsboro Man Facing Rape Charges

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Eric Gower, 34, of Gouldsboro is facing a number of charges in connection with the rape of a 13-year-old girl.

According to a criminal complaint, Gower forced himself onto the victim, in the Fall of 2019 at a home in Middle Smithfield Township.

A few weeks later, the victim realized she was pregnant and let her guardian know, who took her to the hospital where State Police opened an investigation.

Gower admitted to the assault, claiming he was “drunk” in a phone call with the guardian that State Police recorded.

Gower is locked up on $100,000 bail in the Monroe County Jail.