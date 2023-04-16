GOULDSBORO, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennslyvania State Police announced in a release on Sunday that they have arrested a man suspected of a string of arsons in Wayne and Lackawanna County.

In a release, troopers announced the arrest of Michael Angelo Yzkanin, who was previously allegedly seen on home surveillance video released on April 14.

Yzkanin is being charged with arson and other related offenses in relation to the fire on the 500 block of Main Street in Gouldsboro on April 15, according to PSP.

Troopers say the previous fires are still being investigated by Lackawanna and Wayne County authorities.

Anyone with information regarding the previously reported fires is asked to call State Police in Dunmore at (570) 963-3156 or in Honesdale at (570) 253-7126.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available.