WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One of the nation’s top republican leaders held a rally in Luzerne County, Thursday night, just hours before President Biden’s primetime address in Philadelphia.

House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy stopped by a local family-owned-and-operated business. He gave a prebuttal speech to President Biden’s “Soul of the Nation” address while drumming up voter support.

Applause rang out inside Don’s Machine Shop in West Pittston as House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy entered the room. He shook hands with a sea of supporters accompanied by Congressman Dan Meuser and Republican Candidate for Congress Jim Bognet.

“We also want to welcome all of our first responders, teachers, nurses, the everyday people that make Northeastern Pennsylvania go, thank you all for coming out,” stated Jim Bognet, (r), the 8th congressional district candidate

Bognet, who is facing Democrat Matt Cartwright in the November election, spoke first during the event.

“We need change in this country. Kevin McCarthy, me, the rest of the folks running, we are trying to change America, that’s what we’re running for. So, to have the next speaker of the house come here to Luzerne County to the red wave. You know last year, Luzerne County elected all republicans, so we are so excited,” said Bognet added.

Excitement could be seen and heard throughout the crowd as McCarthy took to the podium.

“Well thank you Jim, and more importantly, thank you, it’s great to be in Pennsylvania,” said Kevin McCarthy,(r) house minority leader.

McCarthy’s visit comes ahead of the midterm elections as republicans fight to win back control of the House of Representatives.

“How have they done? Are you better off? What has two years of one-party democrat rule in Washington given us?” asked McCarthy.

During his speech, McCarthy spoke about concerns he’s heard from voters and condemned the actions and words of President Joe Biden.

“In the past two years, Joe Biden has launched an assault on the ‘Soul of America;’ on its people, on its laws, on its most sacred values,” McCarthy added.

“Ready for November,” said Candice Chilek and Stephen Marr of West Pittston.

Candice Chilek and Stephen Marr are looking forward to hitting the polls.

“The speech was wonderful I thought, it hit all the points. And accountability is what we’re looking for. We want to take our country back, our house, our senate, and have normal lives again,” said Chilek and Marr.

McCarthy’s visit comes to our region in the middle of a very busy week for Pennsylvania politics.