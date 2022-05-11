EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — We’re less than a week away from the Primary Election and the Pennsylvania Senate Race is one we are following closely.

Wednesday GOP candidate Dave McCormick made stops in NEPA.

Dave McCormick held several ‘Diners with Dave’ stops across the commonwealth Wednesday starting in Plains Township and making his way south.

The Army veteran and businessman spoke to voters about why he’s fit for Washington.

It’s the final stretch for candidates across the commonwealth.

“We’ve all been caught up in everything and people are looking at their calendars saying wow I like really have to make my mind up cause its a week away,” said Lorri Palovchak, Swoyersville resident.

There are six days until the May Primary Election and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dave McCormick made his rounds to see as many Pennsylvania voters as possible, starting in Luzerne County.

Shaking hands with those dining at D’s Diner in Plains Township Wednesday morning.

The GOP race for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat is one race weighing heavy on voters’ minds, especially for those still undecided.

“A lot of things I am, I already know what I am doing and who I am voting for, and there is a few, I am still up in the air it’s going to be one of those last-minute things,” said Joe Falkowski, Nanticoke.

Mccormick’s next campaign stop of the day was in Hometown, Schuylkill County. Greeting vendors and customers at the Hometown Farmers Market.



“People are focused on the race and they recognize how important it is for Pennsylvania and our country and they are talking about the same issues. Which is inflation and the war on energy and our open borders and what it’s doing to working families in Pennsylvania and I feel like my message is really resonating,” explained Dave McCormick, Republican U.S. Senate candidate.

Mccormick stopped by Broyan’s Farm Market Stand.



“He’s a farmer boy, he’s from Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania and I think he would be a good candidate,” said Albert Broyan, Owner, Broyan’s Farm Market.

From growing produce to making moonshine vendors shared their concerns with the Republican candidate.

“We talked a little bit about being a small business owner and the concerns that we have as small business owners that we need some support from government and not more regulations and taxation,” said Lori Michael, owner, Main Street Moonshine.



“I’m excited about it it’s a sprint to the finish, it’s going to be really close,” McCormick stated.

Mccormick then traveled to diners in Harrisburg and York to finish up the day.

The primary is next Tuesday.