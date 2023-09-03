TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A large group of golfers, along with supportive friends and families had one mission Saturday in Lackawanna County. That mission? To help some vulnerable members of the community in the name of someone no longer with them.

Golfers swung for fun at Pine Hills Golf Club, but on Saturday, the course had a serious side, too. It’s all part of the second annual Bogeys for Burkey Golf Tournament in Taylor.

The event is held in memory of Frank Burke who passed away in 2021 at just 37 years old.

“He was the greatest human being. There was no one who had a bad thing to say about him. Never seen him without a smile and we are out here living out his legacy,” said West Scranton Committee member Liam Boylan.

138 golfers shot 18 holes in Burke’s name to support the Make-A-Wish foundation and the Ronald McDonald House of Scranton.

Those who knew Burke best, say children played a special role in his life.

“As we are starting to get older and all having kids, he knew every kid’s name, their birthday. He was Uncle Frank he was their confidant, their supporter, their cheerleader,” said Ransom Township resident and Frank Burke’s friend Shane Cawley.

The money raised comes from registration and sponsorship fees, raffle basket tickets, and t-shirt sales.

Last year, the inaugural tournament raised $44,000 for the make-a-wish foundation, granting 10 wishes and becoming the largest individual donation in the area.

“My hats are off to them. A lot of hard workers and they deserve a lot of credit,” said Leonard Carlucci of Scranton.

After a few hours of friendly competition, people listened to live music and joined together for dinner inside the clubhouse.

While they miss their dear friend, he is still with them in spirit.

“He is a very humble guy in the things that he did but he’s definitely smiling down upon us,” said Cawley.

“He would feel amazing and he would be so proud,” Boylan explained.

“It says a lot about Frank himself because he was a very very very loved guy. I miss him dearly,” Chad Bidwell of Scranton said.

More information about ‘Bogeys for Burkey’, and how to donate to the Frank Burke IV Foundation can be found online.