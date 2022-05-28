MOUNTAIN TOP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 200 golfers participated in a tournament to benefit those fighting drug addiction.

The Christopher Ryan Bone Golf Tournament kicked off its second annual event today at Blue Ridge Trail Golf Club.





Bone died three years ago after health complications from substance use. His family has since raised more than $30,000 to help those in recovery from alcohol or drug addiction.

Bone’s mother says the event takes a village and she’s thankful for the community support.

“This has changed my whole life. It’s my passion, it’s my baby, and I’m doing this to end the stigma and tell everybody that it’s ok if you’re not okay,” stated Georgia Ann Bone.

The golf tournament was followed by a celebration of life for Christopher.