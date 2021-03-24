‘Goldbergs’ star George Segal dies at 87

(NEXSTAR) – Actor George Segal has died at the age of 87.
Sonia Segal, his wife, confirmed the news in a statement: “The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery.”
“I am saddened by the fact that my close friend and client of many years has passed away,” his manager and personal friend Abe Hock said in a statement. “I will miss his warmth, humor, camaraderie and friendship. He was a wonderful human.”
Segal appeared in numerous television series, and was currently starring in ABC’s “The Goldbergs” as Albert “Pops” Solomon.
“We lost a legend,” the show’s creator, Adam F. Golberg, said in a tweet. “It was a true honor being a small part of George Segal’s amazing legacy.”
The Long Island, New York native was also known for his roles in “A Touch of Class,” “Just Shoot Me” and “Look Who’s Talking,” among others.
Segal received an Oscar nomination for the 1966 drama “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf.”