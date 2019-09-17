Gold Medal flour recalled over E. coli concerns

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The risk of E. coli is prompting another flour recall.

General Mills is recalling five-pound bags of Gold Medal unbleached all purpose flour. The recalled products have a better if used by date of September 6, 2020.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said E. coli was discovered in the recalled flour during product sampling.

Consumers who have this product should throw it away immediately.

Package UPC – 016000 196100

Recalled Better if Used by Date – 06SEP2020KC

E. coli is a potentially deadly bacteria, which is particularly risky for seniors, young children, and people who have compromised immune systems, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Symptoms include bloody diarrhea and dehydration.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, there have been no confirmed illnesses related to this recall.

Earlier this year, an E. coli outbreak linked to several flour products sickened people in nine states including Rhode Island and Massachusetts, according to the Centers for Disease Control. In July, the CDC said the outbreak appeared to be over.

Consumers who are concerned about an illness should contact a doctor.

MORE RECALLS & ALERTS