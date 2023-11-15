DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A pair of Lackawanna County gymnasts have stuck landings at two Ivy League schools.

Scranton Prep’s Lucie Toczydlowski and Mid Valley’s Sarah Goetter took time out of their practices tonight to take official steps in furthering their athletic and educational careers.

In the fall, Lucie will attend the University of Pennsylvania and Sarah will go to Cornell.

The level 10 gymnasts have both gained national attention and are regional champions.

“She put the time in. She’s worked hard both in the gym and in school. We couldn’t be prouder, it’s an emotional night for us honestly,” Lucie’s Father Joe Toczydlowski explained.

“I don’t think she has hit her peak yet, so, athletically, I hope she realizes her full potential,” said Sarah’s Father Chris Goetter.

28/22 News will have much more on this story coming up in later additions on Eyewitness News.