Goat rescued after escaping slaughter truck on New Year’s Eve

FALLS TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local animal sanctuary is saving the life of a goat after it escaped from a slaughter truck traveling along Route 380 on New Year’s Eve.

Thousands of animals are transported in overcrowded trucks to slaughter plants on a daily basis, but one goat’s journey to its final destination became its new beginning.

Named by his rescuers, Franklin is getting a second chance. The goat was saved by good samaritans on New Year’s Eve after they spotted him on route 380.

“We got a phone call from a very nice woman who was extremely distraught about this sick and frightened little goat that she had found,” said Indra Lahiri, Founder of Indraloka Animal Sanctuary.

With tags on his ears, Franklin was scooped up and put in the back of their car. After an emergency vet visit, Franklin was brought to the Indraloka Animal Sanctuary in Falls Township.









“When he arrived, he was so afraid that he wouldn’t even sleep laying down. He was so hungry and thirsty that he drank a whole bowl of water and ate all this food, and then he fell asleep standing up with a little piece of hay still in his mouth,” said Indra Lahiri.

Franklin is seriously ill and has a long road to recovery ahead. Lahiri says he has pneumonia, ulcers in both eyes, overgrown hoofs and worms.

“There’s no way that he would get that sick and that skinny without severe neglect. He’s so frightened of human beings though, that I think at the very least he was treated roughly,” said Indra Lahiri.

Staff members and volunteers at the non-profit are caring for him around the clock. While Franklin’s story is nothing short of miraculous, it’s not a first at the sanctuary.

“We often rescue animals that fall off of the back of trucks that are headed to slaughter, unfortunately. It’s a pretty common phenomenon,” said Indra Lahiri.

The start of the new year and the start of a new life for Franklin.

“He landed in a place where he is going to be loved and cared for, all of the rest of his life. And he is already starting to take those steps into having trust and faith in us,” said Indra Lahiri.

Indraloka Animal Sanctuary rescues and provides lifetime care for at-risk animals like Franklin. To learn more and find out how you can donate, head to Indraloka Animal Sanctuary’s website.