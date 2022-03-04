GMU professor stabbed to death by his own son

UPDATE 10:32 p.m. — A 59-year-old George Mason University professor was stabbed to death by his 26-year-old son Wednesday night in their Vienna home at the 9800 block of Palace Green Way.

59-year-old Dr. Michael Buschmann was the chair of the Department of Bioengineering and Nanomedicine at GMU.

Buschmann was stabbed to death in his home by his 26-year-old son Axel Buschmann. Axel is being charged with second-degree murder.

Axel is being treated at a local hospital for his wounds.

“A dispute took place and a life was lost. We’ll get to motive hopefully,” said Kevin Davis, chief of the Fairfax County Police Department.

Michael Buschmann was originally from Montreal. He earned a Ph.D. at MIT in medical physics and engineering. His research helped launch four biotech startup companies, according to his biography on GMU’s website.

“We lost a great mind, a great teacher, and by all accounts a decent human being,” said Paul G. Allvin, Vice President and Chief Brand Officer of George Mason University.

In total, there have been seven domestic-related homicides in Fairfax County since the start of 2021, according to Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis. Six cases where sons have murdered their fathers and one case where an adult brother killed his adult sister.

The press conference will take place at the Public Safety Headquarters in Fairfax at 2:30 p.m.

