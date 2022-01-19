Glitch in USPS at home COVID test site has residents concerned

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Many households Wednesday were busy ordering free COVID test kits from the government. But not everyone was successful. Some households are blocked from ordering due to a glitch.

The Biden administration launched its website officially on Wednesday. However, the launch comes with some issues affecting apartment dwellers wishing to order the free rapid tests.

“You might as well take them just to have them,” said Walter Koziel.

As Koziel took his morning stroll up Wyoming Avenue in Kingston he was thinking about ordering his household a free COVID test kit.

“The way I see it you should take them, if you’re going to get them for nothing, take em you know?” stated Koziel.

The White House began taking orders for one set of four tests per household in a soft launch on Tuesday.

The Biden administration says tests will ship within 7 to 12 days landing at your door at the end of this month best-case scenario.

But ordering the free COVID test isn’t a walk in the park for everyone.

“No. I have my friend could probably order it for me on the internet,” said James Barber, a Dan Flood Tower resident.

The test kits can only be ordered online on covidtests.gov making those without access to wifi jump through hoops.

The struggle to get a COVID test kit get’s even worse for those who live in apartment buildings or multi-unit homes.

Residents are receiving error messages reading “at home COVID-19 test kits have already been ordered for this address.”

Ray Hall is one of more than 200 residents who lives in Daniel J. Flood Tower in Kingston. He’s concerned apartment buildings like his aren’t able to order tests.

“I don’t think that’s right. There are 210 apartments here and if they come with that then there are 209 people who aren’t going to get a kit,” stated Hall.

A spokesperson for the postal service said this is occurring in a small percentage of orders. The testing kits are the Biden administration’s latest effort to bring down cases and hospitalizations.

“I think it’s a good idea but i think everybody should get vaccinated,” said Hall.

There are also concerns the widespread availability of at-home test kits will affect the accuracy of local positive cases of COVID-19.

“But as far as reporting it I don’t know. I think a lot of people probably won’t,” said Koziel a Kingston resident.

Residents facing issues with the form can file a service request online, click here if you received an error.