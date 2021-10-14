Glenbrook Road Bridge shut down for repairs; remains closed over a year later in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Glenbrook Road Bridge connecting downtown Stroudsburg to Cherry Valley has been closed since it washed away in a bad storm in August 2020.

PennDOT’s press release states McMichael Creek, under the bridge, flooded causing the damages.

Local residents on the Cherry Valley side of the bridge have mixed feelings about the closure.

One family is wishing for it to reopen due to their children’s school bus stop being impacted 

Eyewitness News reached out to PennDOT and Stroudsburg officials to get answers on if the bridge will ever be reopened.

