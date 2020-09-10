Glen Lyon mother pleads guilty to child endangerment charges

GLEN LYON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) 40-year-old Charlene June Riera of Glen Lyon has pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges but she did not plead guilty in the death of her 6-month-old daughter Nora Riera. The child’s death was ruled accidental.

The incident happened on the morning of January 4, 2020 at the woman’s home on Arch Street in Glen Lyon, Newport Township. Her four children, ages six months to 11 years, were found to be living in filthy conditions. The child’s death was caused by “asphyxiation by mechanical compression.”

She will be sentenced on November 10th. She’s free on $25,000 unsecured bail.

